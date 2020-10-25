How Nadine Lustre got over doubts about her songwriting skills

MANILA – Nadine Lustre has admitted there was a point in her life when she was insecure about her songwriting skills that she had to put that aside.

Nonetheless, Lustre said during a virtual conference that the quarantine period has helped her understand and discover herself more.

Hence, she was able to gain confidence and finish her visual album titled “Wildest Dreams.”

HAPPENING NOW: Nadine Lustre presents her latest musical effort - a visual album entitled 'Wildest Dreams'. pic.twitter.com/4xunAFbZs0 — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) October 24, 2020

“I haven't done this before. I always doubted my writing. But I'm very blessed with the Careless guys to support me,” she said.

Lustre said the album production started last year but it was during this lockdown season where it really kicked off.

Her former boyfriend and Carless Music founder James Reid will be in one of the songs in the album.

“I want to have my own sound. I’m still on a path on finding that one,” Lustre said of her new music.

The Kapamilya singer-actress said they shot the videos from end of August until September in a studio, in parts of the Manila Hotel and in Caylabne Resort.

“Wildest Dreams” is slated to premiere on Careless Music’s and ABS-CBN’s Youtube channels on October 31 at 9 p.m.

“Wildest Dreams is a sonic adventure into the mind and heart of Nadine’s artistry,” Careless Music previously said. “Drawing from personal experiences we hear and feel true reflection throughout this album.”

Lustre and Reid previously said the album focuses “mainly on empowerment and self-love.”

“A lot of people message me and kind of look up to me when it comes to empowerment or being strong and fearless,” Lustre said, when asked why she opted for a message album. “This is the perfect platform or catalyst to help empower and inspire people who listen to my music.” - With reports from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News