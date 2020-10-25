Bea Alonzo talks to Mimiyuuuh about vlogging

MANILA – Bea Alonzo admitted in her most recent post on YouTube that she is confused about what vlogging really is and if she could already consider herself as a vlogger.

To figure things out, she invited Internet personality Mimiyuuuh to her home to ask her more about it, which the latter has been doing successfully for over a year now.

During their conversation, they talked about the different classifications of a vlogger and what each one specifically does.

Towards the latter part of the video, Alonzo asked Mimiyuuuh what is her advice to aspiring vloggers.

“Kung may opportunity kayo na mag-aral at tapusin ang pag-aaral niyo, tapusin niyo kasi ang daming taong nahihirapan mag-aral ngayon. Being a vlogger and marami kang following, you have a responsibility. You should consider yung audience mo,” she said.

More importantly, the two shared how they actually handle negative comments when some netizens don’t like what they post.

“Siyempre, hindi naman ako ipokrita. Na-a-affect talaga ako. But siguro, being in the industry for 20 years, parang naging training ko na iyan to just shrug it off. This may be a source of income, this may be your job or your career, but you have another life after this,” said Alonzo.

“Basta nagbasa po ako ng comment, tapos may isa po akong nabasa, super naapektuhan ako. Pero yung mga real friends ko po, sabi nila, bakit mo naman hahayaan maapektuhan ka ng isang negatibong comment kung mas marami naman yung positive comments,” added Mimiyuuuh.

She also has a message to those spreading hate online.

“Kung kayo naman po at wala kayong nais magandang sabihin, huwag na po kayo mag-type ng kung anong negatibo. Hindi naman kayo kumita kapag nagsabi kayo ng ‘Ang pangit mo naman Mimi.’ Wala namang positive na napunta sa inyo. You are all hating there but watch us getting money,” she said.

Before the video ended, Alonzo said she enjoyed having Mimiyuuuh around, and shared she could not help but feel proud of what she has achieved due to vlogging.

“Yung take-home ko, the experience is that, just like in any other industry, you should be willing to put in the work if you want to be a successful vlogger. Nung nag-uumpisa siya, siya din ang nag-e-edit ng videos niya, siya ang nagsusulat. I have so much respect for all the vloggers out there na talagang nagpapakahirap just to be able to put a good content for their subscribers,” she said.

“Yung natutunan ko siguro, because I love it whenever Mimiyuuuh says na meron siyang public responsibility to the audience. What we put out there, we don’t know kung paano maa-affect yung viewers natin so we also have to be responsible. If it won’t make this world a better place, why share it? If you want to get into vlogging, learn also to set your boundaries. I think you have to protect your mental health as well,” Alonzo added.

So does she consider herself a vlogger?

“I will always be an actress. I think that is the medium that I enjoy, that is the industry that I enjoy doing. I love what I do,” Alonzo said.

“But hindi ko ma-consider yung sarili ko as a vlogger because what they do, I don’t know how to do. If this could maybe put a smile on your face while you’re watching it, I would be very, very grateful and very glad,” she added.

Watch Alonzo and Mimiyuuuh’s full conversation below.