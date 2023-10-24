MANILA -- Actress Maxene Magalona on Tuesday turned to social media to share a video showing her happy moment with her father, the late OPM icon Francis Magalona.
In the video, Maxene can be seen laughing while her father was doing a freestyle rap for her while driving.
"Rest in peace, Papa," wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.
Early this month, Maxene marked the 59th birthday of Francis M as she listed eight important lessons in life she learned from her father, who was also an actor and TV host .
Dubbed as the country's Master Rapper, Francis M died on March 6, 2009 after battling cancer. He was 44.
He and his wife Pia have eight children -- Unna, Nicolo, Francis Jr., Isabella, Elmo, Arkin, Clara, and Maxene.
Just recently, a woman, who claimed she had a relationship and love child with Francis M made, made headlines after she sold a jersey that was given to her by master rapper.
