Vice Ganda is TikTok's most watched celebrity in PH

MANILA -- Kapamilya star Vice Ganda thanked her fans as she achieved another social media milestone.

On Monday, the "It's Showtime" host shared that #ViceGanda is now the most watched celebrity hashtag in the Philippines on TikTok.

"10 billion views ng kagandahan ko! Chugug! Another MILESTONE! Zenkyooooowwww!" Vice captioned her Instagram post.

"10 BILLION views na ang #ViceGanda on TikTok!!! Ang dami nang na-GV at napangiti dahil sa vidyoows! Maraming maraming salamat Madlang People!!" she wrote on Facebook.

The comedy superstar also reached over 12 million followers on TikTok.

"Rampataas ang followers!!! 12 MILLION na on TikTok!!!!!! Zenkyooow so much Madlang People!! For more GV moments and ganapz follow mo na!" captioned one of his Facebook posts.

Vice Ganda also took a break with his "Showtime" family in Hong Kong.

The hosts are taking a much-needed break before they return to "It's Showtime" this Saturday, October 28, after serving a 12-day suspension.

This after ABS-CBN decided not to appeal to the Office of the President the decision of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to suspend the noontime show.

