Taylor Swift. Photo from Swift's Instagram account.

American singer Taylor Swift's song "Cruel Summer" topped the Billboard Hot 100, four years since its release in 2019.

This is Swift's 10th career No. 1 hit and first from her album "Lover," Billboard said.

In a short clip posted on her Instagram, Swift celebrated the new milestone with Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff.

"The song that we said was the best song but we said 'oh, this will be our secret best song' that's what we thought," Antonoff said.

"We just wanted to say thank everyone for making 'Cruel Summer' a Billboard No. 1 and it's not even summer anyone. We love you guys," Swift added.

Billboard said “Cruel Summer” drew 77.8 million radio airplay audience impressions, 18.6 million streams, and sold 41,000 downloads in the Oct. 13 to 19 tracking week, Luminate data showed.

Former chart topper "Paint The Town Red" by Doja Cat is at No. 2 followed by Snooze by SZA and "IDGAF" by Drake feat. Yeat.

"Monaco" by Bad Bunny is at the fifth spot followed by "I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, "Fast Car" by Luke Combs, and "First Person Shooter" by Drake feat. J. Cole.

Morgan Wallen tracks "Last Night" and "Thinkin' Bout Me" completed the Top 10.

"Cruel Summer" became a TikTok viral hit with users of the app grooving to the song's bridge.

Swift earlier thanked fans for the support she got for "Cruel Summer" since she began her "Eras" concert tour.

"What a truly mind blowing thing you’ve turned 'The Eras Tour' Concert Film into. I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for," the singer said.

"One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported Cruel Summer SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by @lpgiobbi ... Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!" she added.

