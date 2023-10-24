John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo mark 21 years of 'love team'

MANILA -- Former Kapamilya stars John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo turned to social media to share how they celebrated their "love team" and friendship for over two decades.

On Instagram, Alonzo uploaded snaps of their simple get-together with friends including actress Dimples Romana and ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak.

"One for the books! Who would’ve thought that JL and I would last 21 years as a 'love team'?! Wait, can you still call us that? We’ve been making our own thing outside the team-up, but we remained part of each other’s lives for two decades. How amazing is that?," Alonzo said.

The actress said that their gathering was "a celebration of friendship."

She also expressed her happiness that their 2007 hit film "One More Chance" will be made into a musical by PETA next year featuring the music of popular OPM band Ben&Ben.

"Last night was a random celebration of friendships that last, and I woke up to a wonderful news that PETA is doing ONE MORE CHANCE the musical next year with the music of Ben&Ben," Alonzo added, as she congratulated the team behind their hit movie.

Meanwhile, Romana also congratulated Alonzo and Cruz for their 20 years of friendship as she also uploaded snaps from their gathering.

"Popoy & Basha, happy anniversary. 2 decades of love, life, randomness, craziness and unli second chances with youu twoooo. My Krizzy heart feels so warm and fuzzy having spent time with youuu both," Romana captioned her post.

Cruz and Alonzo were first paired in the 2002 series "Kay Tagal Kang Hinihintay."

