A scene from "Blue Room." File

MANILA -- The Cinemalaya hit "Blue Room" won Best Foreign Film at the 19th edition of LA Femme International Film Festival (LAFIFF) in Los Angeles, California.

Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan's directorial debut is the first Filipino film to be awarded at LAFIFF, a festival that showcases films made by women.

Through a statement posted on its social media accounts on Tuesday, the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) congratulated Asuncion-Dagñalan and the entire team behind "Blue Room" for their "historic achievement."

"Blue Room" bagged multiple awards in last year's Cinemalaya including Special Jury Prize, Best Direction, and Best Cinematography, among others.

It tells the story of a progressive rock band composed of privileged teenagers who got arrested for drug possession. They are brought into the "blue room" or a VIP detention area, where they must make the difficult choice between freedom or standing up for what they believe in.

The movie stars Elijah Canlas, Juan Karlos, Harvey Bautista, Nourijune, and Keoni Jin.