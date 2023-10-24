Blackpink's Jisoo, Ahn Bo-hyun break up: report

K-pop star Blackpink of Jisoo, left, and actor Ahn Bo-hyun. Photos from artists' respective Instagram accounts

More than two months after their relationship was made public, Blackpink's Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun have broken up.

On Tuesday, K-pop news website Soompi reported that an unnamed "industry representative" claimed that Jisoo and Ahn ended their relationship after becoming "distant due to their busy schedules."

In response, Blackpink's agency YG Entertainment said, "It is true [that they broke up]," according to the Soompi article.

The pair's management companies first confirmed that they were dating back in August.

