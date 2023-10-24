10 short films to compete at The Filipino Festival

Ten short films that are finalists in The Filipino Festival will compete on October 24, at the same time as the Mister Pilipinas Worldwide and Miss Philippines pageants at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Hosting the coronation night for the Miss Philippines pageant are beauty queen Rabiya Mateo and her fellow title holders Beatrice Luigi Gomez and Annabelle McDonnell. Meanwhile, model Andre Brouillettte will host the Mister Pilipinas Worldwide.

When it comes to the short films, the entries were trimmed down to 10 and they will compete for the top prize.

Director Jaime Morados’ “Ang Pagliligtas sa Dalagang Bukid” shows the attempt to salvage the first film ever produced, Jose Nepomuceno’s “Dalagang Bukid” (1919) amid a studio fire. However, no copies were saved.

Ruzzel John Palomillo’s “Golden Hour” is about a struggling single mom, whose husband dies from a motorcycle accident. She sells rice cakes for a living to raise her only daughter Maya. Her most cherished possession is a wristwatch, a gift from her late husband which she pawned when her daughter got sick.

Mark Moneda’s “See You, George” is about a colleague who passed on during the pandemic. While his fellow health workers were holding a solemn necrological service virtually, the gathering suddenly turns into a recollection of dark and haunting memories.

Giullienne Sanchez’s “Binge-Watcher” tells the story of a mysterious creature who watches the lives of three different individuals through mirrors. However, the creature finds himself empathizing with each subject and obsessing about their lives.

John Wilbert Sucaldito’s “A Confession” is a friendship between two guys challenged by unrequited love. Sinta struggles to confront Sayang about his affection for him.

Diana Galang’s “Tara? Takbo” is the story of two track and field athletes – Benjo and Karl – who train to become better runners. However, the consistent disappointing performance of Benjo prompted Karl to check up on his friend, only to find out Benjo’s real problem.

Mike Talplacido’s “To Ken With Love” is about a flamboyant talk show host who earlier ditched his family and learned to survive on his own. When his dad got hospitalized, his mom sought him out and tried to patch things up between him and the family.

Alfonso Adrian Cerna’s “Taymsa (One Moment)” tells the story of Jean, a freelance songwriter whose mind keeps on wandering, unable to find her real inspiration. She is torn between her creative pursuits and personal responsibilities.

Eudel Ayuban’s “S’ya” is about two old friends who decide to take a walk to catch up and revisit their hangout spot. As they reminisce the past, they must determine whether or not it is best to save their friendship.

Angelo Fernando’s “Tay, Padala” tells about a downtrodden and poor father who tries hard to raise his only son only to find bigger disappointment later on.

The Filipino Film Festival is organized by Empire Productions, with Rain Yamson as festival director. The jury is composed of actor Benjamin Alves, producer-actress Lisa Diño, filmmaker Martin Mayuga and producer-director Xion Lim of Oxin Films.