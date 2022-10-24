Nicki Minaj hints at possible album release this year

Trinidadian rapper-songwriter Nicki Minaj hinted at the possible release of her new album this year, a report recently confirmed.

In an article by Interview Magazine, Minaj said that with the success of her single "Super Freaky Girl," she wants to release her album this year.

"It feels so, so, so, so good because everything happened so fast, like the pregnancy and COVID. I wasn’t sure how I was even feeling about having to put out an album this year, but that song happening and people liking it, that made me happy," Minaj said.

"People have gone through so much recently that they want to have fun. It’ll probably expedite the album to come out this year," she added.

Minaj has reached a new milestone with "Super Freaky Girl" topping the Billboard Hot 100.

This is her first song as a solo artist to peak at number 1 after her 2020 reign with “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and feature with Doja Cat on “Say So.”

“Super Freaky Girl” is also Minaj’s 21st Hot 100 top 10, and her second this year, after “Do We Have a Problem?” with Lil Baby, which debuted and peaked at number 2.

Minaj rose to fame in 2010 with her debut album “Pink Friday” with the hit single “Super Bass.” She is also known for her songs “Roman Holiday,” “Anaconda,” “Pound The Alarm,” and “Moment 4 Life.”

