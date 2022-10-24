LOOK: Assunta de Rossi's daughter Fiore turns 2

MANILA --- Fiore, the daughter of actress Assunta de Rossi with husband Jules Ledesma, is now 2 years old.

In her most recent post on Instagram, Assunta uploaded a photo taken from her daughter's birthday celebration.

"I still go, 'Did I make this? Is she really mine?'. Happy 2nd birthday to the light of our lives," Assunta wrote.

Meanwhile, Assunta's sister Alessandra "Alex" de Rossi, also shared her birthday message for her niece.

"Happy birthday, my dear princess. Thank you for making our lives more meaningful," Alex wrote.



Assunta gave birth to her "miracle" baby last October 2020 after nearly two decades of trying to get pregnant.

“Getting pregnant the natural way with myoma and endometriosis (which I both have) is extremely difficult. Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen,” she once said.

