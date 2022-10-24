MANILA – (UPDATED) Gerald Anderson’s new movie “To Russia With Love” is set to have its global premiere via Netflix on November 1.

According to Netflix, the movie is about a devoted entrepreneur who wins the affections of a free-spirited traveler. However, he must also win over her stern and disapproving father.

Directed by Veronica Velasco, the movie also stars Scott Alexander Young and Elena Kozlova.

“To Russia with Love” is a project under Mavx Film Productions, the same producer behind “Doll House,” which has been getting positive reviews from netizens since it was released on Netflix.

“Doll House” became the No. 1 movie locally after it was released.

