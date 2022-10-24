Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Anne Patricia Lorenzo on Monday admitted that she did not expect to be crowned Ms. Q&A Queen of the Multibeks of "It's Showtime."

"Parang 25% pa lang nagsi-sink in kasi parang nasa-cloud nine pa rin ako hanggang ngayon. Feeling ko totoo bang nangyari ito?' Lorenzo said in an interview with TeleRadyo's Sakto.

Last Saturday, Lorenzo, a returning candidate, bested eight other grand finalists during the “Queen-finity War” grand finals of the competition.

Lorenzo also became one of the top trending topic on microblogging site Twitter because of her answer for the competition's final round.

Lorenzo apologized to the public for her controversial winning answer, stressing that she was just sharing her personal opinion.

"Kasi nga siyempre sabi nila parang different people have different points of views and opinions. So ako nilabas ko lang 'yung sa akin. So sorry po, wala po akong pinapatamaan or anything. Basta 'yun lang po ang nasa puso ko at that time. Kaya 'yun po ang sinabi ko, 'yun ang sinagot ko," Lorenzo said.

In the show's final chukchak, Lorenzo was asked: “Naniniwala ka bang may taong tanga?”



“Naniniwala akong may taong tanga. Bakit? Dahil sinasadya niyang magpakatanga kahit lahat naman tayo ay may kakayahang malaman kung ano ang tama at mali. Nilikha tayong matalino pero choice nating magpakatanga,” she answered.

“Tulad na lamang sa pagpili ng mga pinuno ng ating bayan. Nagiging tanga tayo dahil alam naman natin kung sino ang may kredibilidad at kakayahan. Pero nagpapadala tayo sa matatamis na salita.”

Lorenzo was a no newbie in Ms. Q&A having joined the contest in 2019, where she finished in the Top 6.

She was also the first runner-up in the Miss International Queen Philippines 2022, behind the eventual winner Fuschia Anne Ravena.

