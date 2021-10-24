Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Actress Janine Gutierrez was visibly surprised when her leading man, Paulo Avelino, and family members joined her on the "ASAP" stage on Sunday for her birthday number.

Gutierrez was singing The Carpenters' "You" when Avelino, her brother Diego Gutierrez, and parents Lotlot de Leon and Ramon Christopher one-by-one took the stage to sing with her.

"Actually, weeks ago lang... nakapagbakasyon kami together as a whole family. Pero hindi ko inasahan na sa 'ASAP' magsasama sila. Kinikilig ako," the actress, who was celebrating her 32nd birthday, said following the number.

De Leon even joked that she rehearsed the song a hundred times prior to the performance.

Avelino, who is paired with Gutierrez in the series "Marry Me, Marry You," told the actress, "I just want you to be happy all the time."

"Even if it's not with me," he joked.

Gutierrez also received greetings from her "Marry Me, Marry You" costars, sisters, and grandparents Pilita Corrales and Eddie Gutierrez.

