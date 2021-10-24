MANILA – It’s been a while since Anne Curtis last appeared on “It’s Showtime” but the hit noontime show and its hosts still hold a very special place in her heart.

Curtis remembered on Sunday to mark the show’s 12th anniversary through a series of throwback photos she shared on Instagram.

“Happy 12th anniversary my showtime family. A lot of things have changed, but I know these things still remain - the love we have for one another, our madlang people and the goal to continue to make them happy,” she wrote.

Curtis said she is looking forward to the day she comes back to host the show again and have belly-aching laughs.

“I miss you all sooooooo much! I’d also like to take this opportunity to commend my brothers, sisters, of course Inay and the whole showtime family behind the camera who continue to work hard to put on an amazing show despite the challenges of the last few years. Thank you and I Love you guys!!!! Happy Anniversary @itsshowtimena,” she said.

Curtis was last seen on “It’s Showtime” in December 2019, when she started her maternity leave six months into her pregnancy.

In an interview with Boy Abunda in September, Curtis reiterated that she is returning to “It’s Showtime” very soon although she did not give any specific date.

“Siyempre malapit na. I am just being very cautious din kasi minsan akala ko na nga na babalik na ako, tapos biglang aakyat 'yung [COVID-19] cases tapos napapraning ako,” she said.

“Dahlia is still quite young pa. I am just being very cautious muna. But soon. Babalik ako, for sure 'yun. Babalik talaga ako for sure,” she added.

Curtis has been with ABS-CBN since 2004, calling her move to the Kapamilya network as “life-changing.” In those 17 years, she’s been part of “It’s Showtime” as a host since 2009.