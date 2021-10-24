MANILA – Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada came up with a vlog documenting their first pregnancy journey with the aim of giving hope to other couples having the same experience.

According to Gonzaga, they were in a resort in Batangas when she felt sleepy the whole time and had severe abdominal cramps.

When her monthly period did not come, Gonzaga said she decided to take a pregnancy test when they got home.

After finding out that she’s pregnant, Gonzaga said they got so excited so they told their family and doctor right away.

“Although, we were advised by our doctor not to announce it yet until the end of the third trimester. The next day, we went straight to the doctor because a week before, I was having major cramps,” she said.

“My doctor told me that we have to wait another two weeks for another ultrasound session. But she said that I am most likely three weeks pregnant and will be experiencing a lot of morning sickness. I haven’t told anyone from my work except for my boss. Pero may kutob na sila dahil [lagi akong inaantok sa work],” she added.

Before their second ultrasound, Morada wanted her to take another pregnancy test to confirm and they were so happy that it still turned out positive.

“After two weeks, there was a gestational sac but there’s no embryo inside. We went straight to our doctor. She told us to wait another two weeks to see if our pregnancy will develop,” she said.

The next two weeks were crucial for Gonzaga and Morada.

“We found out that there is no development. There is no embryo. We weren’t able to take videos anymore. Our doctor said we have to wait another week if the pregnancy will not push thru anymore,” she said.

Recalling that specific moment when her doctor told her about the miscarriage, Gonzaga said: “I know that Mikee is waiting outside. Doon ako medyo nasa-sad kasi I know na hindi lang ako yung may gusto, lalong lalo na si Mikee. We just prayed kahapon naman na the Lord will comfort Mikee more than me because I know that he really wanted this. We will just try.”

The couple finally closed their first pregnancy chapter on Oct. 12, and waited five more days before they shared their story to the public.

“Kaya namin ginagawa itong vlog na ito, it’s to show people na kaya and may pag-asa,” said Gonzaga.

“And na normal siya nangyayari. Nag-research kasi talaga ako pagkatapos ng mga ultrasound… Hanggang sa huli, namamag-asa. Pero kung anong pinagkaloob sa'yo, tinatanggap namin. So far, okay naman kami,” Morada added.

While they are still sad about what happened, Gonzaga said they take comfort knowing there will come a time that the Lord will bless them with something that will make them truly happy.

“Every day, nagkakaroon kami lagi ng bigger hopes. Napapalitan ng saya 'yung nararamdaman namin. If ever man na kami ay ma-bless ulit na mabuntis or magkaroon ng another baby and maging successful, we might not tell you right away netizens. Baka magulat na lang kayo, may 18 years old na kami,” she said in jest.

“This first pregnancy we will never forget. This will always be a reminder that He blessed us and that His grace was with us, He comforted us,” said Gonzaga.

