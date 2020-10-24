LOOK: Sharon Cuneta ‘happy’ to provide jobs during pandemic

Sharon Cuneta says she's happy to be able to provide jobs to construction workers this pandemic. The Sharon Cuneta Network

MANILA — It’s not too long ago when she opened up about how to stay positive during this pandemic.

It’s not easy, Sharon Cuneta acknowledged, but one thing that makes her smile nowadays is knowing that she’s helping out people.

In a series of Instagram posts this week, Cuneta shared that she’s “happy” knowing that she’s providing jobs with her decision to push through with the construction of her dream house.

The pandemic has made it extra difficult for projects such as this, but people have to make a living and she just makes sure that the workers are following the health protocols concerning the virus.

You can check out her posts below:

According to Cuneta, one of the best investments is real estate.

In a vlog posted last year, she explained why it’s probably a good idea to buy properties with co-investors.

“Puwede ninyong ipa-upa hanggang lumaki ‘yun ng lumaki. Pagdating ng araw, tataas ‘yung value nun. Ibebenta ninyo, kumita pa kayo," she said.