‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’: Fans debate as Ellice humiliates Marissa

Ellice (Iza Calzado) hurls a used rag at Marissa’s (Jodi Sta. Maria) face in the October 23 episode of "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin." Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — Are you Team Ellice or Team Marissa?

This was the question among viewers of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” on Friday, as the lead characters portrayed by Iza Calzado and Jodi Sta. Maria figured in another physical confrontation, with Ellice enraged and humiliating Marissa.

After their necklace-grabbing encounter, Marissa confronted Ellice over the latter’s decision to terminate her as the president of her company.

The spat unfolded in front of their employees, as Marissa accused Ellice for being “ungrateful” after Marissa took the fall for her best friend years prior and spending torturous time in jail.

Ellice, who only recently discovered Marissa’s vengeful plot of stealing her husband Gabriel (Sam Milby) and her company, could no longer keep her rage.

“That doesn’t give you the license to seduce my husband, para magpabuntis sa kaniya, at para sirain ang pamilya ko,” she told Marissa.

The ensuing scuffle saw Ellice dragging Marissa to the floor, and throwing a used rag at her face, as a reminder of the “filth” she is.

“Alam mo siguro kung para saan ang basahan — pampunas ng mga dumi!” Ellice said.

Marissa, who had all along put up a fierce front, could only crumble in tears as Ellice finally let blow her anger for the first time.

The intense scene, where Marissa appeared humiliated, stirred debate among viewers in comments on the episode’s Kapamilya Online Live streams.

“Team Ellice” argued that her actions were justified, given the extent Marissa has damaged her family, while “Team Marissa” said the latter had gone through enough torture in Ellice’s place and deserved a chance to rebuild her life.

