Recap: Sam Smith embraces sexuality in 'Gloria' concert

English singer Sam Smith celebrates sexuality in their 'Gloria' concert in the Philippines held at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 21, 2023. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — English singer Sam Smith's "Gloria" concert in the Philippines at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday was indeed a glorious celebration of music and sexuality.

Smith's concert was divided into three acts. The "Love" part features their hits from the Grammy-winning album "In The Lonely Hour" like "Stay With Me," "I’m Not The Only One," and "Like I Can."

After the first three songs, Smith looked back on their first visit in the Philippines when they were 21 years old, stressing that they are not taking for granted the support of their Filipino fans.

"I can feel something good in the room tonight. It is so amazing to be back here with you after so long. I just wanna say that I never take for granted ever your support and your love for us. Thank you so much for sticking by our sides," Smith said.

"I remember coming here when I was 21 years old and having the most incredible experience with you so thank you for being here again," they added.

The Grammy-winner hopes that with their "Gloria" tour they could radiate the feeling of freedom.

"I found out before this show that we have 9 shows left of this tour. We are going to give you everything tonight but we need you as well to go as much as we want to tonight," Smith said.

"This show is our baby and it our baby and it is about so many different thing but the one thing that I want you to take home tonight. The one thing I want you to know about this show is this night, this show is about freedom," they added.

The "Love" part continued with "The Thrill of It All" lead single "Too Good At Goodbyes" followed by "How Do You Sleep," "Dancing With A Stranger," and "Diamonds" from the pandemic album "Love Goes," and "Perfect" from the latest album "Gloria."

For the second act titled "Beauty," Smith started with a cover of "I'm Kissing You" by Des’ree and shared their struggles in producing "Gloria" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I made my album 'Gloria,' it was a very different time in the world for us and we couldn't do what we're doing right not together in these rooms, we couldn't share music like we used to," they said.

Smith credited their friends and stressed how they realized they love music because of them. They later on sang "Lay Me Down" with back-up singer Ladoona and "Love Goes" with back-up singer Patrick.

"It was the first time for me that I had stopped singing on stage since I was a kid, since I was about 8 years old and it really, really, hit me of those couple of years away what it about this work and what it is about music that I love and missed the most and the truth is I love to sing and I love to sing with you, I love it," Smith said.

"The reason why I got into this world I wanted to dedicate my life to music. It is because when we make music, we don't make music alone, we make music with our friends and with our loved ones and I miss them more than anything else and so I promise myself that If I come on tour again I would use this time to really celebrate my friends and properly introduce them to you," they added.

An exuberant Smith then sang tracks from "Gloria" like "Gimme," "Lose You," "I’m Not Here To Make Friends," and other singles such as "Promises," "Latch," and "I Feed Good."

The "Gloria" tour concluded with the third act, "Sex" which featured Smith in three outfit reveals.

The English singer started the last act with the title track "Gloria" dressed in an angelic outfit. They then stripped down to their underwear for a cover of "Human Nature" by pop icon Madonna.

Dressed in a striking devil costume, Smith ended the "Gloria" set with the Grammy-winning track "Unholy" featuring pre-recorded verses by Kim Petras.