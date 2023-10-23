Handout photo.

MANILA — OPM band Pedicab is back with a new single "Balyena," its first new song since 2017.

"Balyena" brings the band's "Remuda Triangle" sound to new heights as it incorporates dense guitar riffs, dirty yet funky synths, stoner disco drums, and an infectious chorus, the band said in a statement.

According to Pedicab, the track is about traveling the multiverse, delivered by vocalist Diego Mapa in his distinctive offbeat style.

"This latest release not only showcases the band's growth but also highlights their unwavering commitment to exploring new musical territories," Pedicab said.

"With their unique sound and creative vision, Pedicab is sure to captivate listeners once again."

Pedicab is an electronic rock band formed in 2004.

RELATED VIDEO: