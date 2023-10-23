South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun. Photo: Instagram/hoduent

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, who starred in the critically acclaimed film "Parasite," has stepped down from an upcoming series after being accused of using illegal drugs.

Korean entertainment news portal Soompi reported Monday that the 48-year-old actor would no longer star in the drama titled "No Way Out" due to the drug controversy.

"Immediately after the unfortunate incident regarding actor [Lee Sun-kyun] occurred last week, [Lee Sun-kyun] inevitably expressed his intention to step down as they determined that it will take a considerable amount of time to organize the situation," the show's production team said in a statement, as per the Soompi article.

Lee was originally set to play the lead role in the series, according to Soompi.

Authorities in South Korea's Incheon City earlier launched an investigation into eight people, including an actor, for alleged illegal drug use.

As speculations grew of the actor being Lee Sun-kyun, his management company said it was "in the process of verifying the specific facts related to the allegations" and would cooperate with the investigation.

Lee's notable works include the 2009 film "Paju" and the Palme d'Or-winning dark comedy "Parasite." He also starred in the drama "My Mister" alongside IU.

