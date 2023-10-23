LOOK: Yeng Constantino finally buys dream car

MANILA -- OPM hitmaker Yeng Constantino has made one of her dreams do come true as she finally bought a Mini Cooper.

"After many years ng 'wag muna', finally eto na sya. My dream car! Say hello to Bunso," Constantino captioned her post on Instagram.

In the comment section of her post, Constantino's fans and fellow celebrities including Ice Seguerra, Ebe Dancel, Ogie Alcasid, and Gary Valenciano congratulated her.

Constantino is the first winner of the reality talent show “Pinoy Dream Academy” and is known for her hits like "Salamat," "Hawak Kamay" and "Ikaw."

Early this year, Constantino was named global ambassadress of Academy of Rock.

Just recently, Constantino announced that she now owns her songs after she acquired her catalog from ABS-CBN's music label Star Music.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC