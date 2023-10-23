Karina, Aljon reunite in Halloween series 'Hex Boyfriend'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya artists Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza are reuniting in "Hex Boyfriend," the latest Made For YouTube offering of ABS-CBN this Halloween season.

"After last projects namin, I feel na mas equipped kami at mas mayroon kaming tools para mapaganda ung series. Kabisado na namin yung isa't isa,'' Mendoza said.

"Nandun kasi 'yung friendship kaya hindi kami nahirapan. Naging smooth-flowing din kasi pareho kaming excited at game kami to work together again in this project na parehas bago sa amin," Bautista added.

Bautista said "Hex Boyfriend" will touch on Filipino culture and beliefs in witches and faith healers.

"Ito 'yung mga kwentong naririnig ko sa mga kapitbahay, lolo, at lola ko. Grabe ito 'yung kwentong Pilipino. Dito lang sa Pilipinas uso 'yung kwento sa mangkukulam at albularyo. Dito mabibigyan kulay 'yung culture natin. Mahilig kasi tayong maniwala sa mga ganyan," the actress said.

In "Hex Boyfriend," Bautista plays the role of Raya, a Gen Z goth who hails from a clan of witches and struggles to find acceptance in her community because of her family's reputation. As she tries to live peacefully, she meets Chris (Mendoza), who comes from a family of albularyos. Can love blossom between them, considering they are from opposing clans?

"Hex Boyfriend" is now available for streaming on ABS-CBN's YouTube channel.

