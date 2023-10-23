Juan Karlos performs 'ERE' in Lukas Graham's PH concert

Danish pop band Lukas Graham granted OPM singer Juan Karlos Labajo's wish to perform in their concert at the New Frontier Theater on October 22, 2023. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Danish pop band Lukas Graham granted OPM singer Juan Karlos Labajo's wish to perform in their concert at the New Frontier Theater on Sunday.

"I was to perform in an epic, epic place as my dad was a huge boxing fan and I performed in the (Araneta Coliseum) and for me that's a huge thing because the sign 'Thrilla In Manila' was on it and it was pretty f**king cool and this next song is the reason why we're here," vocalist Lukas Forchhammer said, before performing their hit song "Love Someone."

Labajo then joined the band onstage.

"Philippines! Lakas maka-Philippines parang 'di taga-rito noh," Labajo said in jest after their performance.

"I might have challenged myself a little further than I wanna do but JK has been teaching me some swear words but you need to excuse me I have to look at the lyrics but I will sing them though," the Forchhammer said.

Labajo then asked the audience to sing along as they played his hit single "ERE."

"Hindi kami nakapag-rehearse. Actually, first time namin magkita. So ang mangyayari kakantahan natin si Lukas Graham. Ipapakita natin sa kanila kung paano kagaling kumanta ang mga Pinoy," Labajo said.