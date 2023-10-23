MANILA -- It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

While Christmas is still about two months away, a mall in Quezon City had already decked the halls and transformed a portion of their establishment into a magical Christmas wonderland.

A 60-foot-tall classical Christmas tree, filled with dazzling pieces, is encircled by a 110-foot-long red train. The locomotive is fully likewise adorned with iridescent lights and lush wreaths, that is seemingly ready to take mall goers into a one-of-a-kind magical journey this holiday season.

The giant installation was ceremoniously lit on Friday afternoon to officially usher the holiday festivities SM North Edsa had lined up for the next few weeks.

“Sabi nga nila, we Filipinos take our Christmas seriously. Tayo raw may pinaka mahaba. Christmas is not just a holiday but a way of life,” Quezon City 1st District Representative and actor Arjo Atayde, who was invited as a special guest at the lighting ceremony, said.

SM wanted to ensure visitors will feel the Christmas season is well and alive. For instance, since holiday celebration won’t be complete without meeting Santa Claus, it has set up stations where they can meet him every weekend.

According to Jocelyn Carino, head of operations of SM North EDSA, they make sure Christmas comes early in their establishment so mallgoers can create as many unforgettable memories with their loved ones during the season.

“They always come to our malls. It is our way of giving back and giving joy. We want them to bond, spend time, and have fun. The center pieces are free, they can actually go around. We’d like them to enjoy their pasyal moments,” she said.

Visitors were further reminded that it truly is the season to be jolly, when OPM legend Jose Mari Chan and one of the “symbols of Philippine Christmas” serenaded the them with his iconic songs that had been ubiquitous to the holiday such as “A Perfect Christmas,” “A Wish on Christmas Night,” and “Christmas in Our Hearts.”

Can you feel the Holiday spirit? 🎄🤍



WATCH: Jose Mari Chan becomes emotional after the mall crowd sings back to him his classic tune “Christmas in Our Hearts.” | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/lqiTL0JKle — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 20, 2023

Chan was visibly seen wiping a few tears while performing the latter, after the crowd sang back to him the lyrics.

“For a while, I felt a bit emotional. I was in tears, not so much pride. It is more of joy. I'm truly grateful,” he said.

He went on: “I’ve always said that music is God’s gift to me, especially at my age, he gave me the song ‘Christmas in our Hearts’ which I co-wrote Rina Cañiza, and that song has been handed down from one generation to the next.”

“Chan-ta Claus” hoped that individuals do not forget the messages he intends his songs to convey.

“I want to remind them that Christmas becomes more meaningful when you spend it with family. So many OFWs who wish to come home. Here, while we are with our families, spend time with them. It does not have to be huge, it can be a simple. Show them you love them. And whatever wounds there are, this is the time to heal,” he explained.

Chan also shared his Christmas wish this year is “peace on earth” and unity.

“With the trouble in Ukraine, in Israel, I feel very bad for the thousands of people being killed. There are so many of our countrymen that need help. So the blessings we have been lovingly given and shared, it is my hope we share those blessings with our countrymen that need help. Not just for Christmas but always,” he said.