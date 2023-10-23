MANILA -- Former couple Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson celebrated the birthday of their son Jude Trevor, who turned 3.

On Instagram, Paterson shared photos taken from the birthday celebration of their baby.

"Celebrating you, Jude.," Paterson simply captioned his post.

Meanwhile, Salvador also shared photos of Jude and shared her message for her son's special day.

"I blinked and suddenly I’m the mom of a 3 year old — this delightful, charming, goofy, intelligent, curious and talkative sunshine of a human being. I could go on and on with the adjectives… but hopefully we have an entire lifetime to show you that I’ll always be your #1 fan. Happy birthday, son," she captioned her Instagram post.

Last year, Paterson confirmed that he and Salvador have separated.

Salvador, who recently starred in the ABS-CBN fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" as Valentina, has also opened up about being a single mother.

