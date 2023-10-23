Photo from Esang de Torres' Instagram account.

MANILA — Former "The Voice Kids" contestant Esang De Torres shared her thoughts if she's pressured to follow the success of the alumni of the talent competition, which includes Darren Espanto, Juan Karlos Labajo and Lyca Gairanod.

"I think when it comes to the pressure, yeah. I would say I would have thoughts sometimes na ‘oh like parang mayroong expectations ‘yong tao sa akin na maging ganito rin, maging ganyan’," de Torres told reporters.

"But the case here is different, parang I would want to be separated from that," she added.

De Torres said she's just focused on making music and reaching her dreams.

"Parang I'm starting to just not focus on that anymore and do what I'm really parang passionate about, parang something that I would want talaga," De Torres said.

"I handle it by just always reminding myself na I'm different and parang success kasi it's really also subjective. I would say I'm successful with my own definition kasi I get to like write songs, have a record label..." she added.

De Torres also pointed out that she is no longer the young girl who likes musical theater and is a big fan of Lea Salonga.

"Until now kasi if I would be on social media, of course nag-se-stay pa rin ‘yong image ko from before. So kapag makikita po nila ulit ako, parang hindi pa po sila sanay na parang ‘ay, dalaga na si Esang’, parang gano’n po ‘yong comments talaga," she said.

"By doing this as well, by exploring more on my writing, parang mas gusto ko pong ipakilala ‘yong sarili ko as more mature na rin po and ka-level ng teenagers now. Parang gusto ko po magkaroon din ng listeners na more on teenagers kasi based on-- right now, from before, more on older listeners po ‘yong nakikinig, mga 25 plus."

