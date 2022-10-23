MANILA – Maxene Magalona is a true “Friends” fan. And just imagine her surprise when she got a package not just from one of its stars, but two!

On Instagram, Magalona shared her excitement when she received another package from Jennifer Aniston over the weekend, her second from the Hollywood star since September 2021.

It contains Aniston’s new products from her haircare line Lolavie, which the Hollywood A-lister launched a year ago.

In addition to Aniston’s hair products, the latest package Magalona received also contained a candle from Courteney Cox’s new business venture Homecourt.

“How do you know you’re aligned? When the Universe sends you magical gifts from your @friends Rachel @jenniferaniston and Monica @courteneycoxofficial,” Magalona shared on Instagram.

“God truly blesses the grateful. I am just overflowing with gratitude and joy. Thank you, Universe,” she added.

Aniston and Cox have been sending the same package to a number of celebrities in celebration of their own business brands.

For a decade, Aniston and Cox were famously known around the world as Rachel and Monica from the TV phenomenon “Friends.”

In May 2021 or 17 years since the show ended, Aniston and Cox, along with their four other castmates Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBanc reunited for the highly-anticipated “Friends Reunion.”

"Friends," which began in 1994 and ended in 2004, was the top-rated comedy in the United States for six straight seasons, averaging 25 million viewers a week.

It aired in more than 220 territories, and the show’s finale was watched by some 52 million Americans.

“Friends” reruns in various TV channels and now in streaming platforms gave the comedy a new life, with Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, Schwimmer, Perry and LeBlanc gaining a new generation of fans.

During the sentimental reunion last year, it was announced that the comedy has been watched over a hundred billion times across all platforms.

