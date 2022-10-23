MANILA – Actress Nadine Lustre hit back at her detractors who said she’s changed and she looks older.

Over on Twitter, Lustre directly addressed them with a single post with a GIF indicating that she finds the comments ridiculous.

“I find it so weird when people say I’ve changed and I look older,” she said.

“What? Were you expecting me to be the same person when I was 21? Im turning 29 next week,” Lustre added.

As of writing, Lustre's tweet has already garnered thousands of "likes" and hundreds of retweets.

There were also hundreds of replies from her followers, with some of them urging the actress to just shrug it off.

Lustre is set to star in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Deleter.”

In the movie, Lustre plays an “online content moderator who deletes a suicide video made by her co-worker.”

The techno-horror aspect of the story unravels when a “mysterious vengeful presence” starts to hound her character Lyra, who is also struggling to escape her “own troubled past.”

“‘Yung character ko dito sa ‘Deleter’ may mga nuances,” Lustre previously told ABS-CBN News. “In a way, may mga movements siya at may pinagdadaanan siya. Kailangan maintindihan niya ‘yung mga nangyayari around her.”

“I always wanted to do psychological horror films of which I’m a fan of. ‘Deleter’ is definitely the first and I’m really excited. I really enjoy it when a film has a backstory or merong malalim na kwento. I like films na after mo siyang panoorin, ilang days mo pa siya iisipin.”

“Deleter” marks Lustre’s first collaboration with Mikhail Red. It is her second big-screen offering after she resumed her acting career this year with “Greed,” following a three-year hiatus during which she focused on music.

