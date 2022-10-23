American singer-songwriter Mandy Moore revealed Saturday that she has given birth to her second child.

On Instagram, Moore posted her first moments with her son named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith.

"Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," Moore said in the caption.

"Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!" she added.

It was in June when Moore announced that she and her husband, fellow musician Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting their second child. The couple welcomed their firstborn, Gus, in February last year.

Moore earlier revealed that she sees pop star Olivia Rodrigo in her role in the box-office hit “A Walk to Remember”.

“A Walk To Remember” which starred Moore and Shane West celebrated the 20th anniversary of its theatrical release on Jan. 25.

