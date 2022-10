MANILA – Angelica Panganiban and her fiancé Gregg Homan gave their followers a glimpse into their routine as first-time parents.

For their most recent vlog entry, Panganiban and Homan documented how their day goes by taking turns in looking after baby Amila Sabine.

In the clip, Panganiban said it’s rare that Amila is able to take a nap when she’s not beside her.

“Ngayon lang 'yan umalis sa tabi ko. Nasa stage siya na very clingy siya. Gusto niya laging nakadikit sa akin. Ine-enjoy ko na lang muna. Wala naman din akong magagawa,” she said.

Despite the struggles of not having any help from anyone, Panganiban said she and Homan are “fully enjoying every minute with our Baby Bean.”

The video was taken on Thursday just before Panganiban finally revealed to the world the face of baby Amila.

In a previous vlog, Panganiban admitted that she and Homan face the usual problems of first-time parents such as breastfeeding and lack of sleep.

“Parang puyat na ako ever since 6 years old ako. Pero iba pala ‘yung puyat ‘pag may inaalagaan kang bata. Meron kang ganoon kalaking responsibilidad,” she said.

“Parang wala kang ibang naririnig kung hindi 'yung hikbi niya, 'yung mga konting mga sounds na gagawin niya, talagang magigising ka.”

According to Panganiban, going into labor is easier than breastfeeding which for her is a commitment.

“Yung breastfeeding kasi, parang mas mahirap siya kesa sa labor. Kasi ‘yung labor, alam mo may katapusan, alam mong parang 24 hours maximum siguro tapos ka na di ba? Pero ‘yung breastfeeding, parang wow ilang taong commitment na gagawin mo,” Panganiban said.

“Yung discipline, ‘yung commitment, ‘yung pain na titiisin mo para mapakain ‘yung anak mo."

