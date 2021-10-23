Review: 'House Tour' offers raunchy robbery romp

Diego Loyzaga with Cindy Miranda, Marco Gomez and Mark Anthony Fernandez. Handout

Olympian archer and gold medalist Franco Cy (Rafa Siguion Reyna) and his wife actress Gabby Dizon (Sunshine Guimary) posted online a house tour of their vast Greek-inspired estate overlooking Taal Lake. A gang of four plot to break and enter into this house to steal the P100 million cash stashed in the main safe. They are brothers Markus (Mark Anthony Fernandez) and Raymond (Diego Loyzaga), techie expert Buddy (Marco Gomez) and their muse, Ellie (Cindy Miranda).

This latest film from Viva brings together the studio's two sexy, statuesque nymphets, Cindy Miranda and Sunshine Guimary. This time, their sexy romps are integrated within a story of a double-crossing crime caper situation, all set within the confines of an elegant mansion. The film also devoted significant screen time on its commentary about social media fame whoring. It talks specifically about "phrogging," or secretly trespassing and living in someone else's house and vlogging about it.

While both Miranda and Guimary are definitely visions of beauty on the screen, it was apparent that each had her own respective forte in acting. Miranda does very well with serious drama. As the jaded and ambitious Ellie, Miranda emotes effectively with her face, so her quiet contemplative scenes were her best. On the other hand, Guimary is very much at home with physical comedy. As bimbo starlet Gabby, she effortlessly bubbles with energy and humor, and she knows how to use her gifts to her best advantage.

Diego Loyzaga's Raymond was pretty much just brainless muscle but with a sentimental streak. The way he was staring at Ellie, it was quite obvious she would also get it on with him, even if she was his brother's girl. Marco Gomez's quiet Buddy unexpectedly developed to be most interesting character in the story, and the one with the most daring sex scenes. Despite his billing, Mark Anthony Fernandez's Markus was actually in the film for the first 20 minutes only, but of course that was enough time for a sex scene with Ellie.

Director Roman Perez, Jr. knew well to treat his outlandish scenario not so seriously, but as a broad farce. Since the mansion was already a crime scene (not just for a robbery but for something a lot more heinous), it was preposterous that people can still remain living inside, so the police had to be treated as comic relief. The morally-questionable ending is problematic; but if there could have been more cooperative interaction between Ellie and Gabby, Perez could have pushed the envelope some more for female empowerment and poetic justice.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."