Assunta de Rossi’s miracle baby, Fiore, turns 1

Photo from Assunta de Rossi's Instagram account



Actress Assunta de Rossi marked the first birthday of her “miracle” daughter, Fiore, which she and her husband Jules Ledesma waited for 19 years.

On Instagram, De Rossi had a short yet meaningful message for her baby: “Everyday, we thank the Lord for you. Happy birthday, little miracle!”

Her younger sister, Alessandra, also celebrated her niece’s birthday saying, “Aaaaaaah! Isang taon na ang himalaaaaa! Happy birthday fioringkingking!”

Four months after she gave birth, De Rossi recalled how she and Ledesma waited 2 decades before a baby came into their lives.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga on “I Feel U” last February, De Rossi said she was really surprised when she learned that she’s pregnant because it happened at an unexpected time.

“We were trying for so many years na, parang sabi ko nahihirapan na ako. So many things happened na also tapos with all the stress and kung anuman, we sought fertility treatments nu’ng mga 2016. We decided na to go the scientific route, mag in vitro na lang kami. Mutual decision naman iyon. Hindi nag succeed ’yung first time,” she said.

De Rossi said it was after they celebrated her 37th birthday that she noticed her monthly period was delayed.

“Nag-Amanpulo kami nu’ng 37th birthday ko. Pagbalik namin, a week later, nagpa-check up ako kasi nga delayed ako. Na-confirm that I was pregnant. Talagang nagulat kaming mag-asawa. Inannounce ko sa family ko, pati sila nagulat din naman. It was a pleasant surprise. It was unplanned but not naman unwanted kasi it’s been a long time din talaga. Ano bang nagawa ko at nangyari ito? But I am so thankful,” she said.

Talking about her experience as a first time mom, de Rossi said it hasn’t been really easy because she has to look after baby Fiore 24/7.

While being a mom entails a lot of hard work, de Rossi said she is cherishing every moment while her daughter still needs her.

“Dadating sa point na hindi ka na niya kailangan. It goes by so fast. Wala nang take two ito,” she said.