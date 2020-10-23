MMFF goes online; 8 entries won't screen in theaters

MANILA -- The Metro Manila Film Festival will push through this year despite the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) but the eight official films won't be screening in theaters.

In a digital press conference on Friday, the MMFF announced that the eight entries will only be shown online for P250 per film.

Streaming partners for the festival are Globe and Upstream.

Dondon Monteverde, the chief executive officer of Upstream, assured that they will place security measures to combat piracy.

With the partnership, MMFF will now be able to reach Filipinos abroad, especially those who can not go home for the holidays.

The festival aims to entertain and spread the joy of Filipino Christmas with the eight MMFF entries.

MMFF executive committee chair Danilo Lim also appealed to public to be one with the entertainment industry to make MMFF 2020 a success.

Last July, the MMFF bared the first four movies to join this year's festival.

Based on script submissions, these include a pair of comedies from Vice Ganda and celebrity sisters Alex and Toni Gonzaga, a Regal Films horror movie starring Joshua Garcia, and what is billed to be a big-budget animated, fantasy epic titled "Magikland."

The announcement is the first bit of news from the MMFF organizers, since they confirmed the cancellation of what would have been the first summer edition of the annual film festival due to COVID-19.

In their Facebook post last October 10, the MMFF announced that the deadline of submission for finished film entries has been extended to November 15, 2020. -- with report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News