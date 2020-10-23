Liza Soberano unfazed by military official's statement, 'will continue right to free speech'

Actress Liza Soberano and Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. Composite/ File Photo

MANILA -- (UPDATE) Actress Liza Soberano will continue to express her views despite being threatened by a top military official because of her advocacy for women's rights, her camp said Friday.

“Liza is not afraid of this statement from [Lt.] Gen. Antonio Parlade [Jr.]. Though I must state we take note of the general's advice, unsolicited as it may sound,” the actress’ lawyer Juanito Lim Jr. told ANC’s “Matters of Fact.”

“However, please know that Ms. Soberano will continue to exercise her constitutionally-protected right to free speech and expression without fear nor restraint from anyone.”

Parlade of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) drew flak after he warned the actress she would end up getting killed if she continued supporting the women’s group Gabriela.

This, after Soberano participated in a webinar conducted by Gabriela Youth about children's and women’s rights.

“Liza Soberano, there's still a chance to abdicate that group. If you don't, you will suffer the same fate as Josephine Anne Lapira,” Parlade said in a statement.

Lapira, a University of the Philippines-Manila student, was killed in an encounter between state forces and suspected members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Nasugbu, Batangas in November 2017.

Parlade made the same threat to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who has been outspoken about social issues, and also alleged that the sister of actress Angel Locsin was involved in the underground movement.

Locsin’s sister Ella had condemned the military official’s red-tagging and denied involvement with rebels.

For Lim, his client has nothing to be afraid about.

“As any civilian would feel, being red-tagged might cause some sort of a chilling effect, but going to this particular situation with Ms. Soberano, we feel that there's nothing to worry about as far as Liza is concerned because, as we have earlier stated, she has not committed any wrongdoing other than expressing her views,” he said.

He also maintained the actress is not a member of Gabriela or any cause-oriented or left-leaning groups.

“Liza remains apolitical,” he said, adding his client is neutral and not favoring any group.

Soberano, who was last seen in the ABS-CBN Teleserye “Make It With You,” is currently in the US.