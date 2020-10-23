Julia Barretto shares touching birthday message for sister Dani

MANILA -- Actress Julia Barretto shared her message for her sister Dani, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, October 21.

Posting throwback photos of them, Julia paid tribute to Dani for being a good sister.

"When we were little, I always wanted to be in the same dress as you. During your seventh birthday, you were supposed to be the only one in a Cinderella costume, but you let me be Cinderella too because you knew I always wanted to be matching with you. You were in a show called 'Ang TV,' and I’d always wait for it to be Saturday so I could watch you — the rest of the week I’d be crying waiting for it to be Saturday again. I’ve always looked up to you, and I’ve always been your #1 fan," Julia wrote in the caption.

"With my circumstance, I usually tend to forget how young I am. That’s when I find myself running to YOU. Running to my ATE. It’s how you look out for me, how you protect me and love me. I can’t ask for a better sister, Dan. I tell you this all the time, but I LOVE YOU," she added.

For her part, Dani shared photos of how she celebrated her birthday with a trip with her family and friends to Zambales.

"Had the best birthday trip with my family and best friends! Will remember this trip forever. Didn’t get to take a lot of pictures because I was having too much fun," she wrote in the caption.

Their mother, Marjorie Barretto, also shared her birthday message for of her eldest daughter.

"Dani’s 3-day birthday celebration... and this is the only photos i have!" Marjorie wrote.

Dani is Marjorie's daughter with former boyfriend Kier Legaspi, while Julia is her child with ex-husband Dennis Padilla.

