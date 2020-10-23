Ivana reminds simple truth: ‘No matter kung ano ang suot,’ women deserve respect

Actress Ivana Alawi. FILE/ Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Regardless of what a woman wears, she deserves to be respected.

This was Ivana Alawi’s simple reminder on Friday, as she recalled her experience of being sexually harassed during her time as an events model.

Alawi was asked for her opinion on women’s rights and welfare, amid the controversy involving Liza Soberano and Catriona Gray whose respective stance on issues affecting women drew a “warning” from a military official tasked with monitoring communist activities.

Alawi, whose meteoric rise to fame in the past year has made her a new-generation “sex symbol,” mentioned specifically her past experience of sexual harassment.

“I’ve experienced this before, when I worked in events, when I used to do modeling,” she told ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe.

“I’ve experienced so many harassment. Not just catcalling. I’ve experienced people touching my body without permission. This is not right. Doon ako palagi sa tama.”

Alawi, 23, then stressed the importance of regarding any individual with respect, regardless of their gender or their choice of clothes.

“Respect people, kahit babae ‘yan, lalaki ‘yan. We need to be respected. No matter kung ano ‘yung suot, dapat niri-respeto mo,” she said.

“Especially mga babae, they deserve to be respected and they deserve to be loved. Women are very strong, women bring life to this world. Dapat niri-respeto sila.”

Alawi was speaking during a virtual media conference for “Sitsit,” her upcoming horror film scheduled to premiere on October 31 on iWant TFC.