Ariana Grande releases new song 'positions,' trends on Twitter

International pop superstar Ariana Grande has released her latest single "positions" on Friday, October 23.

Grande unveiled the official video of "positions," which is the first single of her upcoming sixth studio album, on her YourTube channel.

Filipino fans of Grande immediately shared their excitement and support for their idol's newest song as hashtags #Positions and #Ariana Grande became trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

Last August, Grande made headlines when she performed with Lady Gaga at MTV VMAs 2020. They performed Gaga's song "Rain on Me."

Grande also recently made history by becoming the first woman to get 200 million followers on photo- sharing app Instagram. As of writing, the 27-year-old singer has 204,360,862 followers.

