‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’: Series title becomes scathing line in ‘scandalous’ confrontation

Ellice (Iza Calzado) and Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) have a physical confrontation in the ‘Eskandalo’ episode of ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’. ABS-CBN

MANILA — It finally happened.

The long-awaited confrontation scene of Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) and Ellice (Iza Calzado), first shown in the trailer of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” unfolded in its Thursday episode fittingly titled “Eskandalo.”

As in the trailer originally released in March, a fuming Marissa pulled Ellice’s pearl necklace, resulting in an exchange of slaps.

The physical confrontation marked the boiling point of the former best friends, whose worsening rivalry initially only involved Ellice’s company but now also had her husband Gabriel (Sam Milby) caught in between.

In the October 22 episode, Marissa’ rage was sparked by Ellice not acknowledging her in a speech celebrating the company’s new partnership, despite it being the result of Marissa’s hard work.

With a memorable line that mentions the series’ title, Ellice reminded Marissa: “The company, mine. The father of your child, still mine. Lahat ng inaangkin mo at pinipilit mong iyo, ay akin.”

