ABS-CBN 'very concerned' about red-tagging of Angel Locsin

MANILA -- ABS-CBN on Friday expressed concern over the red-tagging of one of its prized stars, Angel Locsin.

In a statement, the multimedia conglomerate showed support for the actress and philanthropist, saying that she "has the right to express herself and stand for her principles without judgment," just like any Filipino.

"ABS-CBN is very concerned about the wrongful identification of Angel Locsin as a member of the NPA (New People's Army). Doing humanitarian activities and speaking one’s mind do not make one a member of a communist group," the statement read.



"We support Angel as she continues to devote her time, talent, and resources to various philanthropic activities," ABS-CBN added.

Earlier on Friday, Locsin took to Instagram to set the record straight after she and her family were red-tagged for speaking against the government.

She also appealed to the public to show their support for other personalities who are being red-tagged for their advocacies, such as fellow actress Liza Soberano and former Miss Universe Catriona Gray.

