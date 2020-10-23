ABS-CBN stands by Liza Soberano

MANILA — ABS-CBN expressed its support to actress Liza Soberano, who is advocating women's rights and promoting women's interests.

In a statement released Friday, ABS-CBN said it is hoping that people will be allowed to freely join meaningful discussions without being red-tagged.

"Liza Soberano is an advocate of women's rights and supports initiatives that protect and promote women's interests. ABS-CBN and Star Magic stand by Liza Soberano as she speaks out against violations of women’s rights. This is her own voice and not of any person or group. It is our hope that people may be allowed to freely participate in meaningful and rational discussion of issues without having to be red-tagged," ABS-CBN said.

On Friday, Soberano's camp said that the actress will continue to express her views despite being threatened by a top military official because of her advocacy for women's rights.

“Liza is not afraid of this statement from [Lt.] Gen. Antonio Parlade [Jr.]. Though I must state we take note of the general's advice, unsolicited as it may sound,” the actress’ lawyer Juanito Lim Jr. told ANC’s “Matters of Fact.”

“However, please know that Ms. Soberano will continue to exercise her constitutionally-protected right to free speech and expression without fear nor restraint from anyone.”

Parlade of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) drew flak after he warned the actress she would end up getting killed if she continued supporting the women’s group Gabriela.

This, after Soberano participated in a webinar conducted by Gabriela Youth about children's and women’s rights.

“Liza Soberano, there's still a chance to abdicate that group. If you don't, you will suffer the same fate as Josephine Anne Lapira,” Parlade said in a statement.

Lapira, a University of the Philippines-Manila student, was killed in an encounter between state forces and suspected members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Nasugbu, Batangas in November 2017.

Parlade made the same threat to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who has been outspoken about social issues, and also alleged that the sister of actress Angel Locsin was involved in the underground movement.

Locsin’s sister Ella had condemned the military official’s red-tagging and denied involvement with rebels.

Soberano, who was last seen in the ABS-CBN Teleserye “Make It With You,” is currently in the US.