EXO's Chanyeol. Photo from EXO's Facebook page

MANILA — It seems that K-pop star Chanyeol just can't get enough of the Philippines as he is set to return in December for another fan meeting, marking his third visit to the country this year.

The EXO member's fan meeting will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena on December, local clothing brand and event organizer Penshoppe announced Saturday.

Chanyeol is among the Korean celebrities who serve as Penshoppe's brand ambassadors.

You heard it right, fam: TEAM #PENSHOPPE's CHANYEOL is coming to Manila! 🍒🎁



Give him some ❤️ and we'll give you all the juicy deets real soon! Turn on your post notifs 🤳 #PENSHOPPExCHANYEOL #CHANYEOL #Chanyeol_GoodEnough #찬열_그래도돼 pic.twitter.com/glCWBcy9Wv — PENSHOPPE (@PENSHOPPE) October 21, 2023

Further details were not immediately available, with Penshoppe saying in an X post that "we'll give you all the juicy deets real soon."

Earlier this month, Chanyeol was also in the Philippines for a fan meeting of a local cosmetics brand that he also endorses.

In May, Chanyeol took the stage of the Araneta Coliseum with fellow EXO-SC member Sehun for their sub-unit's concert.

Chanyeol, who debuted with EXO in 2012, also recently released a new digital single titled "Good Enough."

