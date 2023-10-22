Esang de Torres explores pop-rock genre with 'Hold Me'

Esang De Torres. Photo by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Former "The Voice Kids" contestant Esang De Torres explores the pop-rock genre with her new single "Hold Me."

"Originally ‘yong title po niya is ‘Halt Me,' as in stop po, like H-A-L-T. Pero I would say, hindi po siya masyadong naging -- kasi po, I remember 'pag sinasabi ko pong hold me, nung demo pa po siya, parang nalilito po 'yung mga pinsan ko, kahit yung lola ko, parang, ano yung Hold, Halt, like nalilito po sila," De Torres explained to reporters about the title of the track.

"So parang, hindi, ginawa ko na lang ko siyang Hold, imbes na Hold Me. Although parang similar din ko siya kasi Hold and Stop," she added.

De Torres said "Hold Me" talks about how someone can "break the rules" and navigating life decision with another person.

"It’s usually when I would write songs, it’s really random. In the middle of the night, or when I would be doing—just at home. First of all, the meaning of the song is about breaking the rules for someone, it’s the battle between the mind and the heart. In the chorus specifically, ‘hold me, hey you wake up my mind’ and ‘hold me, hey you wake up my heart’ because they both separately have their own decisions when it comes for someone but at the end, magkakasundo pa rin silang dalawa by having the same choice or decision," the singer said.

"At first lang po talaga magulo, especially when you don’t know what to do for someone. You can take this platonically or romantically, usually the objective I have for the songs I write, it's always going to be self-explanatory. It’s going to be depending on the listeners themselves on how they would want to relate it to them," she added.

Asked how her sound changed since she was known for classical song and impersonating Broadway star Lea Salonga, De Torres said: "Parang difference po talaga is really the sound. Kasi before I would just perform musical songs, Broadway, pop as well. But this one, I really have plans to just explore more genres and be diverse on it or on the things I would want to -- parang produce, or like how I would want the songs to sound like.

"So ito po different talaga siya, but I would say the similarity would be I'm also passionate about it kasi po pop-rock besides pop and musical like rock itself, it's always been something that I would love and that I love listening to as a child as well. Besides you know, Coach Lea Salonga, you know musicals, like 'Miss Saigon,' 'Les Miserables.' I would also listen to Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Queen especially, it's one of my favorites, it's my top band, top favorite band," she said.

"So, ‘yong ginagawa ko po ngayong parang songs na ganitong genre, it's something that I also love, parang it's something that I would listen to if--let's say, hindi po ako gumawa ng kanta, papakinggan ko rin po siya kasi parang kung ano lang ‘yong talagang really the, it's really the passion."

RELATED VIDEO: