MANILA — Kapuso star Alden Richards on Sunday graced the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage for the first time with Julia Montes.

The "Five Break-Ups and a Romance" stars sang "Jeepney" by Sponge Cola as they promoted their film on the show.

"First time. Dati napapanood ko lang po 'to sa TV ko," Richards said.

"Shoutout po sa mga magulang ko, artista na po ako," he added in jest.

Montes and Richards shared how they grew as artists after filming the movie.

"Super sarap po na experience, tsaka siguro, kasi ako hindi nga ako lagi gumagawa ng film, ito 'yung one for the books, iba talaga, tsaka iba si Alden eh," Montes said.

"More than anything po, it really shows na I think hindi mo siya kailangang i-project (o) kailangan put on, everything's organic. It was a journey, not just (for) being actor but also our individual journeys while doing the film, sobrang gaan," Richards added.

Asked how they would convince viewers to watch the film, Montes said: "I'm sure sa mga nakapanood na po, maraming naka-relate, maraming napatanong kung tama ba 'yung paglalaban ko sa pagmamahal noon o kulang pa, kailangan dinagdagan ko pa, mga ganoon."

"When we see films and may first impressions po sa mga pelikula, we just satisfy our senses with the surface, kung ano lang 'yung nakikita natin but with this film, (it) has a deeper message, it's about love, love that has deeper meanings," Richards added.