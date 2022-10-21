Maymay Entrata in the music video of ‘Puede Ba.’ Star Pop

It’s another slay for “Amakabogera” hitmaker Maymay Entrata, this time with another dance track matched with a fierce music video.

Premiering Friday night, the Chapters PH-produced music video of “Puede Ba” shows Entrata in fabulous and high-fashion outfits as she performs the song’s sultry choreography.

“Puede Ba” was written and composed by Viktoria, who is also featured in the song. It was produced by Rox Santos, with arrangement by Justin Catalan, vocal production by Time Recla, and vocal arrangement by Jade Riccio.

The release of Entrata’s new single came days after her latest career milestone of clinching an international nomination for “Amakabogera.”

Entrata is among the nominees for Best Asia Act in the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), alongside Indonesia’s NIKI, Thailand’s SILVY, Japan’s The Rampage from Exile Tribe, and South Korea’s Tomorrow x Together.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists to win in their respective categories until Nov. 9, according to MTV EMA.

The 2022 awards ceremony will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13, with live broadcast across 170 countries on MTV channels.

