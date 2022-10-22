@taylornation13/ Twitter

MANILA — Less than 24 hours after its release, Taylor Swift's 10th album, "Midnights," already made history.

Spotify on Saturday (PH time) announced that the "Anti-Hero" and "Lavender Haze" singer broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in the music streaming's history.

And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. Congratulations, @taylorswift13 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/FpHfhrkqWL — Spotify (@Spotify) October 21, 2022

Reacting to the news, Swift said in a tweet: "How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind-blowing?!"

"Like what even just happened??!?!"

"Midnights" sparked an online fan frenzy following its witching hour release on Friday – and crashed Spotify in the process.

The new record contains 13 tracks that tell the "stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."

"Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights," Swift earlier wrote on social media.

Just three hours after "Midnights," Swifties were greeted with more surprises as the multi-awarded singer-composer unveiled a deluxe version of the album.

The "3AM edition" includes seven other songs "we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13."

Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13.https://t.co/jjqUNkpPke pic.twitter.com/LKI3GmpPRF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

Swift first announced her tenth studio album during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where she won the top prize for the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

'Midnights' follows Swift's back-to-back album releases of 'folklore' and 'evermore' in 2020.

Track list:

Lavender Haze

Maroon

Anti-Hero

Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)

You're On Your Own, Kid

Midnight Rain

Question...?

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Labyrinth

Karma

Sweet Nothing

Mastermind

The Great War

Bigger Than The Whole Sky

Paris

High Infidelity

Glitch

Would've, Could've, Should've

Dear Reader

—with a report by April Benjamin, ABS-CBN News; and Agence France-Presse