MANILA – South Korean actress Park Eun-bin, the lead actress in the hit K-drama series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” arrived in Manila Saturday.

Park's arrival in the country was publicized by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) through its social media account.

The actress visited the Philippines for a fan meet, her management company announced last September.

Namoo Actors uploaded a poster for the 30-year-old actress' fan meeting, scheduled on October 23 at the SM Skydome in Quezon City.

The actress will hold similar events in Thailand, Singapore and Japan, according to Namoo Actors.

Park is known for her lead roles in dramas such as "Do You Like Brahms?" (2020) and "The King's Affection" (2021).

She rose to further prominence earlier this year for starring in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," which follows an intelligent lawyer with visible autistic traits.

The 16-episode series, among Netflix's most-watched non-English shows in recent months, has also triggered a debate on autism in South Korea.

