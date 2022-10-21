Goodbye, Lolo Sir? '2 Good 2 Be True' nears finale

Ali (Kathryn Bernardo) and Eloy (Daniel Padilla) react to the apparent death of Hugo (Ronaldo Valdez) in the finale trailer of ‘2 Good 2 Be True.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “2 Good 2 Be True,” the hit primetime series starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, is set to conclude in November, after half a year on air.

The forthcoming conclusion, dubbed “The Finale 2 Remember,” was announced Friday through a trailer counting down to the series’ last three weeks.

Glimpse in the trailer are dramatic scenes, including the tug-of-war between Eloy (Padilla) and Helena (Gloria Diaz) over Horizon Grand, and Eloy and Ali’s (Bernardo) brewing conflict.

But perhaps most affecting for loyal viewers of the series is Hugo’s (Ronaldo Valdez) apparent death, with Ali and Eloy in tears as his hospital monitor shows a flatline.

Ang love story nina Ali at Eloy...

nagsimula sa budol at nauwi sa magandang samahan.



Sa last 3 weeks ng kanilang kwento,

sila pa rin ba hanggang katapusan...

or is true love 2 Good 2 Be True?



2gether, let's watch the Finale 2 Remember!

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “2 Good 2 Be True” has been the consistent No. 1 TV show in the Philippines on Netflix, where it releases 3-day advanced episodes.

The ABS-CBN drama is also aired on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

“2 Good 2 Be True” marked the teleserye comeback of Bernardo and Padilla after four years, as well as their return to romantic comedy on television after nearly a decade.

