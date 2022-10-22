MANILA – Kapamilya actor and lawmaker Arjo Atayde proudly waved the Philippine flag at MIPCOM Cannes, the largest content market in the world, as “Cattleya Killer” made an international premiere.

In an exclusive interview with Star Magic, Atayde believes Filipino talent and shows can keep up in the international scene, but added that there are more things that have to be considered by the country’s showbiz industry.

“Kayang makipagsabayan ng mga Pinoy. We’re here now in Cannes doing that. We have to step forward. We have to move forward. There’s so many things we have to consider to be able to move forward and keep up with the other countries,” he said.

During the screening of “Cattleya Killer,” Atayde could not help but be teary eyed as he greeted the audience present in France.

The award-winning actor described the opportunity to grace the MIPCOM as both honor and learning experience.

“More than individual interests, it is really to represent the Philippines. We will continue to inspire to bring out the message. This is such an experience. We dedicate this to all Filipinos,’ Atayde said on stage.

“This is for ABS-CBN. This is for all OFWs, all the Filipinos,” he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Atayde hopes that their participation in the international event would open the door for more local films and series to be recognized abroad.

“It is so inspiring to see such people who seek for different stories, different cultures. But at the same time, we all fall in one place which is here in MIPCOM because we all have the same passion and all the same love for this industry,” he continued.

Atayde was joined by his sister and co-star Ria Atayde, as well as their parents Sylvia Sanchez and Art Atayde, when they graced the red carpet of MIPCOM Cannes.

Sanchez and her husband are representing ABS-CBN's co-producing partner Nathan Studios, Inc. at Cannes.

ABS-CBN presented the pilot of the international six-part series at MIPCOM Cannes to industry decision makers, in anticipation of securing a global distribution partner.

The series follows the intriguing investigation of a slew of cryptic murders by a copycat of an infamous serial killer who terrorized Manila two decades ago.

The son of the cop who cracked this legendary case becomes the prime suspect when past traumas and long-buried secrets are brought to light. This project is filmed in Filipino with English subtitles and overdubs.

Atayde, who won best actor at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2020, stars in the series, which is executive produced by Ruel S. Bayani, and directed by Dan Villegas.

It also stars Jake Cuenca, Christopher De Leon, and Zsa Zsa Padilla.

“Cattleya Killer” was filmed as part of the 2021 Full Circle Series Lab, a Southeast Asian talent development initiative by the Film Development Council and French film company Tatino Films, with creative development guided by International mentors from South Africa, Israel, and Germany.



RELATED VIDEOS



Watch more News on iWantTFC