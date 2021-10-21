Kyle Echarri reacts to his first task as a celebrity housemate in ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Singer-actor Kyle Echarri has entered the “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) house as one of its celebrity housemates.

The “Huwag Kang Mangamba” star was announced as an official housemate during the reality show’s premiere on October 16.

Echarri, however, had yet to complete his quarantine period at the time.

On Day 6 of the ongoing celebrity edition of “PBB,” Echarri finally set foot inside the famous yellow house, as seen in the program’s October 21 episode.

Watch more on iWantTFC

As his first task, Echarri was given the responsibility to gather daily food supply for his housemates from a “Kuminity Pantry.” Beyond that, he was also tasked by “Kuya” to be the cook for the remainder of the week.

Aside from Echarri’s entry, the episode followed the housemates’ progress in their online-selling weekly task, as well as singer KD Estrada’s story of grappling with anxiety in the “outside world.”

Here are the rest of the highlights:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.